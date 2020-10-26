health care

-
The Trump administration has given states ways to restrict spending on the government insurance program for low-income Americans. A Biden administration would expand Medicaid coverage.
The Affordable Care Act's future is uncertain and there's no end in sight to the pandemic. But for the 2021 insurance year consumers can expect to see modest increases in prices, if any.
Florida has seen the second largest number of children to lose insurance during the Trump Administration, trailing only Texas. Combined, the two states had 41% of the nation's decline.
Matthew Fentress was just 25 when he passed out while stuffing cannolis as a cook for a senior living community six years ago. Doctors diagnosed him with…
A program pushed by former Gov. Rick Scott to help people compare prices and shop for medical procedures has cost taxpayers millions of dollars but has…
The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
Florida’s top insurance regulator on Friday announced approval of a statewide average 3.1 percent rate increase for health insurance plans sold through…
Some people have skipped care because of finances or fear of the virus, doctors say. Others find medical practices closed to new patients. Many are suffering health consequences, an NPR poll finds.
The study examines how a percentage of otherwise healthy adults are having an "allergic reaction" to the virus.
Thousands of Florida Blue policy holders in southern Broward County will have to look for a new insurer.