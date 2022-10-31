© 2022 Health News Florida



Medical roundtable discusses the latest health care headlines

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published October 31, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT
what's health logo
WJCT

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we took a closer look at some of the top health care headlines with two Jacksonville hospitalists.

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we took a closer look at some of the top health care headlines with our monthly medical roundtable.

The panelists:

The panelists:

Afterward, we speak with Kate Quinn, executive director of Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library in Philadelphia.
Quinn offers a peek into the museum's fascinating collection of anatomical specimens, models and medical instruments.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a weekly talk program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

