Medical roundtable discusses the latest health care headlines

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we took a closer look at some of the top health care headlines with our monthly medical roundtable.

The panelists:



Dr. Jennifer Cowart , hospitalist in Jacksonville.

, hospitalist in Jacksonville. Dr. Michelle Aquino, hospitalist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville.

Afterward, we speak with Kate Quinn, executive director of Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library in Philadelphia.

Quinn offers a peek into the museum's fascinating collection of anatomical specimens, models and medical instruments.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a weekly talk program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

