A roundtable update on COVID-19, monkeypox and flu season

In this episode of What's Health Got to Do With It, we examine major health care headlines with our monthly medical roundtable.

Topics include the latest on COVID-19, an update on monkeypox and tips for flu season.

This month’s panelists are:



Dr. Daniel Correa , deputy chief of neurology at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York City and editor of the American Academy of Neurology’s Brain & Life podcast.

Dr. Sunil Joshi , internist and allergy/immunology specialist in Jacksonville and chair of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation.

Dr. Juliana Kling , women's health specialist and chair of Women's Health at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dr. Dacre Knight , internist and chair of the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Then, Museum Of Contemporary Art Jacksonville and Art with a Heart in Healthcare have collaborated on special exhibitions of artworks by pediatric patients in Northeast Florida for a decade.To celebrate this milestone, the organizations recently unveiled “A Decade of Art with a Heart: Celebrating Ten Years of Partnership,” a retrospective of select works from past exhibitions.

Brooke McKinney of Art With a Heart Healthcare joined us to discuss the exhibition in more detail.

