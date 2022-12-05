Medical roundtable discusses flu hospitalizations, RSV and daylight saving time

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It," a panel examines the biggest health care headlines with its monthly medical roundtable.

Guests:



Dr. Dacre Knight , internist and director of the Ehlers Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Dr. Denise Millstine, internist and Women's Health specialist at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chad D. Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville.

The panel also discusses a new study looking at how patients address their doctors with one of its authors, Dr. Yul Yang, a practicing dermatologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

