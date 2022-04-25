© 2020 Health News Florida



Fewer kindergartners received their vaccinations for measles and other illnesses

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
measles vaccine bottle.jpeg
AP
This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, April 21, 2022, a smaller portion of U.S. children got routine vaccinations required for kindergarten during the pandemic, raising concerns that measles and other preventable diseases could increase.

About 35,000 U.S. children entered kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year without evidence they were vaccinated for extremely contagious diseases, the CDC reports.

The portion of U.S. children getting routine vaccinations required for kindergarten dipped slightly during the pandemic.

A government report released Thursday looked at vaccination rates for the 2020-21 school year. It shows rates were close to 94% for measles, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations.

That was down 1% from a year earlier. It means 35,000 U.S. children entered kindergarten without evidence of complete vaccination for extremely contagious diseases.

Pandemic-related disruptions likely contributed to the decline, the report said, as pediatricians canceled non-emergency appointments, parents skipped checkups for their children and vaccine requirements were eased for students doing remote learning.

The report raises concerns for potential increase in those diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are so far no signs of any outbreaks.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Click here to read the CDC report.

vaccinesvaccinationschildren's healthschoolskindergarten studentsCDCmeaslesmeasles vaccinationchicken poxwhooping coughanti-vaccine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
