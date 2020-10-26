-
A Trump administration spokesman says Washington will continue to engage the rest of the world in vaccine development but won't be "constrained" by the "corrupt" World Health Organization.
-
A vaccine against the coronavirus needs to keep people from getting very sick and dying. But preventing the spread of the disease is also important, and vaccines delivered by nasal spray may do that.
-
New vaccines usually take years to get the approval of the Food and Drug Administration. But the Trump administration suggests the FDA may greenlight a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.
-
In a business driven by profit, vaccines have a problem. They’re not very profitable — at least not without government subsidies. Pharma companies favor…
-
Large populations of susceptible or at-risk people need to be studied in order to gauge the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine, says Dr. Richard Kennedy of the Mayo Clinic.
-
Florida, which has endured a surge of coronavirus infections this summer, will participate in a COVID-19 vaccine pilot program with the federal…
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in his country has been cleared for use and one of his daughters has already…
-
Dr. Eric Coe jumped at the chance to help test a COVID-19 vaccine.At his urging, so did his girlfriend, his son and his daughter-in-law. All received…
-
The virus might eventually behave more like the common cold, according to Vineet Menachery, a coronavirus researcher at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
-
Moderna, one of the leading horses in the coronavirus vaccine race, has already made deals at between $32 and $37 a dose for some foreign countries. The U.S. price is expected to be lower.