Amid political insinuations of inflated numbers and financial gain, health experts discuss how the deaths are reported and whether figures are in the ballpark.
Health officials once advised going into quarantine and being tested for the coronavirus if you were near an infected person for 15 minutes. Now the rule is a total of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
Many families are having tough conversations about whether or not they should gather for Thanksgiving this year as the pandemic continues.
A vaccine will only work if a lot of people can get immunized. State health officials are working furiously to design outreach and distribution plans, with little clarity from the federal government.
People with COVID-19 can infect others even if they are more than 6 feet apart. In updated guidance, the CDC acknowledges airborne transmission can occur, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
Nils Hase, a retiree who lives in Tarpon Springs, is wearing a mask and loading his Home Depot haul into his car on a recent weekday afternoon. In the…
Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year. It's the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the…
In a historic move, the issued a nationwide halt on evictions earlier this month. WGCU’s Andrea Perdomo spoke with Cathy Lucrezi, supervising attorney for about what tenants need to do in order to prevent eviction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get a flu shot. One reason for the push is to reserve medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Updated at 1:37 p.m. ETAmid criticism from Democrats that politics may be guiding decisions at the nation's top health agencies, the commissioner of the…