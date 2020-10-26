-
The betterment of childhood vaccination rates has been a global success story. A new report on the impact of the pandemic offers reason for concern — and optimism.
-
The number of vaccinations administered to children during the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply decreased, leading to worries among pediatricians about…
-
Pinellas and Pasco counties are starting to see significant declines in the number of hepatitis A cases that are being diagnosed each month, the state’s...
-
Florida had 65 newly reported hepatitis A cases last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,675 as of Saturday. Pasco, Pinellas, and…
-
By News Service of FloridaThe Florida Department of Health is working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address a hepatitis A…
-
News Service of FloridaAnother 90 cases of hepatitis A were reported to the Florida Department of Health during the final week of June, bringing the…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 900 cases of measles in the United States this year, including two in Florida....
-
This year, the U.S. has confirmed 550 measles cases so far. A recent spike is connected to outbreaks in New York, but there are outbreaks in four other states too.
-
Following several measles outbreaks this winter, there is a movement among some states to make it more difficult for people to claim nonmedical exemptions to vaccine laws.
-
That's one of the themes in the new book Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity.