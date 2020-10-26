-
Florida College in Temple Terrace is isolating students who do not have proof of vaccination against the measles after a student was diagnosed with the...
In Washington, the local health care system is on high alert after the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed there last week. But it knows how to respond, thanks to recent measles outbreaks.
The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that a case of measles has been found in Hillsborough County. The agency was alerted on Saturday to a man...
The World Health Organization has released the latest data on measles. The increase in cases is notable — and a sign of how much work needs to be done to address the outbreak.
Another reason not to skip the measles vaccine: A measles infection may cause lasting harm to the immune system, research finds, making patients more vulnerable to other diseases.
Religious exemptions from vaccinations required for school children have been on the rise in Florida. Public health officials say even a small increase...
The Florida Department of Health is monitoring 93 people possibly exposed to measles after a Jacksonville-area resident was diagnosed. Nationwide, there…
The Duval County Health Department recently confirmed its first case of measles in an unvaccinated child.
On any given day, more than 4,000 people pass through the library at California State University-Los Angeles. On April 11, one of them had measles. The…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 900 cases of measles in the United States this year, including two in Florida....