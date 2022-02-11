A U.S. appeals court won't reinstate Biden's vax mandate on federal employees

© 2020 Health News Florida



Published February 11, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has declined for now to allow President Joe Biden's administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees.

The administration had asked the court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.

A U.S. appeals court has declined for now to allow President Joe Biden's administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge issued on Jan. 21.

The administration had asked the court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal. The court's ruling maintains a block on the mandate pending further proceedings and ordered the expedited filing of briefs.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

