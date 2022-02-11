News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
A U.S. appeals court won't reinstate Biden's vax mandate on federal employees
The administration had asked the court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.
A U.S. appeals court has declined for now to allow President Joe Biden's administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge issued on Jan. 21.
The administration had asked the court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal. The court's ruling maintains a block on the mandate pending further proceedings and ordered the expedited filing of briefs.
