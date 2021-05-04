Biden administration

-
HHS says it will pay administration fees to health care providers who vaccinate patients enrolled in plans that don’t cover the fees or that require patient cost sharing.
-
As part of the push to get more shots in arms, the White House has told governors it will tweak the allocation system for vaccines by allowing states to donate doses to a federal pool.
-
When it comes to persuading people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, health care professionals are influential. But in some rural communities, hospital staff themselves are hanging back.