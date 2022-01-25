Bayada Home Health Care laying off 908 Florida employees

Bayada Home Health Care will lay off 908 Florida employees, most of whom are in the Tampa Bay area.

In a letter to the Florida Department of Economic opportunity, the company announced on Monday that it is closing four offices in the Tampa Bay area, which will result in it laying off 682 employees, effective April 1.

The company will lay off 150 employees in its Brandon office, 306 in its Brooksville office, 144 in its New Port Richey office, 79 in its Clearwater office and three who work remotely in Tampa.

Additionally, the company announced last week that it is laying off 49 employees at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Early this month is announced 88 employees would be laid off from MH Employment Services in Miami Beach, 87 from PAE in West Palm Beach and two from PAE in Cape Canaveral.

The company did not indicate why it is closing the offices.

Bayada provides clinical care and support services in the home for children and adults. It is based in New Jersey and has more than 350 offices in 22 states and eight countries.