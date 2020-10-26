-
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so too are the layoff notices being filed with the state.
-
A hospital on Florida's Panhandle says it will lay off 800 employees — nearly half its staff — because it suffered such serious damage from Hurricane…
-
A large number of layoffs are in the works at a Florida Panhandle hospital that was badly damaged by Hurricane Michael.In a letter sent to employees…
-
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will lay off 57 employees over the next few months as it outsources its information technology to Ohio-based…
-
The nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager plans to cut 390 jobs at its Tampa location - including 150 pharmacists, the Tampa Bay Times reports.A 10…
-
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it’s going to give bonuses to employees who process permits quickly and do well on other…