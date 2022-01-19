© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Orange County medical director placed on leave as state probes vaccine email to staff

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 19, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST
dr raul pino orange county medical director ocfl gov.jpg
Orange County Government
/
Twitter
Dr. Raul Pino, medical director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, has been put on leave.

In the email to his staff, Dr. Raul Pino wrote: “I have a hard time understanding how we can be in public health and not practice it.” The state is working to determine whether any law was broken.

The medical director of the health department in Orange County has been put on administrative leave as state officials investigate whether he tried to compel employees to get vaccinated for COVID in violation of state law.

A state Department of Health spokesperson said Tuesday that the agency is working to determine whether Dr. Raul Pino broke any laws. A measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last fall prohibits government agencies from implementing vaccine mandates.

Pino wrote an email to staff on Jan. 4 encouraging them to get vaccinated and boosted for COVID. In the email he wrote, “I have a hard time understanding how we can be in public health and not practice it.”

After sending the email, he was placed on administrative leave.

In an email to WMFE, the Department of Health confirmed Pino was put on leave because “the decision to get vaccinated is a personal choice that should be free from coercion and mandates from employers.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida Department of HealthOrange CountyCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus vaccineRon DeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Related Content