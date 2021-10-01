© 2020 Health News Florida



Most Orange County employees were vaccinated by the deadline. The rest will get tested weekly

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 1, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
Mayor Jerry Demings
Orange County Government
County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, on Thursday says his goal was to incentivize workers who complied, not penalize the ones who did not.

The vaccinated employees include 95 percent who are nonunion and about 75 percent in a union. Mayor Jerry Demings says workers who showed proof of vaccination by Thursday will receive a day off.

About 86 percent of Orange County workers have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the Sept 30 deadline. 

That includes 95 percent of nonunion and about 75 percent of union employees.

County Mayor Jerry Demings says workers who showed proof of vaccination by Thursday will receive a day off and those who submitted proof by Aug. 31 received $250. 


Demings said employees who are unvaccinated must submit to weekly COVID-19 tests and will receive a written reprimand.  No employees will be fired for refusing.

“Again, my goal was to incentivize and not penalize our employees as we instituted a vaccine mandate. This effort makes employees and citizens safer from contracting COVID-19,” Demings said Thursday,

Demings said all unions with county employees have entered into agreements with the county over the mandate. 

“And so that is good news for Orange County. That is good news for our residents,” the mayor said.

Demings said employees who are unvaccinated must submit to weekly COVID-19 tests and will receive a written reprimand. 

The county's 14-day rolling positivity rate has dipped to 8.3 percent.

Danielle Prieur
