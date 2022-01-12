Don't assume you have the omicron variant. Orange County still has some delta in its wastewater

Orange County Utilities says based on wastewater sampling that delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are still in the area.

Although omicron tends to be the more prevalent variant in Orange County, officials are warning residents that the more deadly delta hasn’t completely disappeared.

Ed Torres, director of Orange County Utilities, says both variants have been detected in wastewater sampling that his department conducts.

“Just to give you an idea, the omicron variant is circulating in our community between 97 percent to 99 percent. So it’s almost all omicron. Even though that, we still have the more dangerous delta.”

Torres says it’s crucial that people continue to practice good COVID health protocols at work, home and school.

“But our public health response remains the same. Right? We have to continue the boosters and the precautions that we need to take,” he says.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.