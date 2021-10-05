© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
J&J asks FDA to authorize booster doses for its vaccine

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak J And J Vaccine
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans. J&J said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination.

A panel of FDA advisers meets next week to consider boosters for both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

J&J says it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination. The U.S. government last month authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in vulnerable groups.

A panel of FDA advisers meets next week to consider boosters for both J&J and Moderna vaccines. It’s part of a sweeping effort by the Biden administration to boost protection amid the delta variant and potential waning of vaccine strength.

The FDA is convening its outside panel of advisers next week to review booster data from both J&J and Moderna. It’s the first step in a review process that also includes sign-off from the leadership of both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If both agencies give the go-ahead, Americans could begin getting J&J and Moderna boosters later this month.

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus vaccineJohnson & JohnsonFDA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press