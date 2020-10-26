-
President Donald Trump is among those who have been treated with remdesivir, and FDA-approval could widen access to more patients.
-
A panel of doctor and scientists raised questions about the expedited regulatory path the Food and Drug Administration is considering for COVID-19 vaccines.
-
A milestone in the development of COVID-19 vaccines will take place Thursday when the Food and Drug Administration will ask a panel of experts for advice on how to evaluate the vaccines.
-
Regeneron — the pharmaceutical company developing COVID-19 treatments — has received FDA approval for the first drug aimed at another infectious disease that's been in the headlines.
-
The requirements laid out by the Food and Drug Administration in advice for drugmakers underscore why it's unlikely a vaccine could clear the agency before Election Day.
-
Updated at 1:37 p.m. ETAmid criticism from Democrats that politics may be guiding decisions at the nation's top health agencies, the commissioner of the…
-
Referring to a report that the FDA plans to tighten requirements for a vaccine, Trump said, "That sounds like a political move."
-
The pledge comes one month after a survey found that only 2 in 5 Americans said they planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its coronavirus testing guidelines, raising questions about whether the move was done to reduce testing.
-
President Trump announced on Sunday that the FDA granted emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have recovered from the virus, based on "promising" results.