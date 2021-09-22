CVS Hiring 25,000 To Meet Demands Of Flu Season, COVID

National pharmacy chain CVS Health is hiring 25,000 new employees nationally to help address the demands of flu season as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations.

The hiring process is digital and includes an online application, virtual job tryout and hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.

"These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

Candidates can apply for these open positions using the company's app feature, by texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health career website.

CVS has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests.

