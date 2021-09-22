© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CVS Hiring 25,000 To Meet Demands Of Flu Season, COVID

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published September 22, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT

Most of the available positions are for licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy locations

National pharmacy chain CVS Health is hiring 25,000 new employees nationally to help address the demands of flu season as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations.

The hiring process is digital and includes an online application, virtual job tryout and hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.

"These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

Candidates can apply for these open positions using the company's app feature, by texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health career website.

CVS has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
