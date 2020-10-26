-
With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will…
Members of the state pharmacy board agreed Wednesday to remove heart failure from a list of chronic conditions that pharmacists would be authorized to…
Florida pharmacists and physicians continue to wrangle about medical treatment patients will be able to receive at pharmacies.After nearly three hours of…
After the state Legislature approved a law that expanded the types of health care that pharmacists can provide, a deal between physicians and pharmacists…
A brewing battle between Florida doctors and pharmacists may have been resolved for now.Some medical groups had been worried about a rule being drawn up…
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would direct State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to allow licensed pharmacists to order and administer COVID...
Pharmacists could soon test, screen, and treat various sicknesses under a proposal making its way to the governor's desk.
The Senate on Tuesday took up three House health care priorities, teeing them up for votes and potentially clearing the way for public budget negotiations…
With little discussion, the House on Thursday teed up for passage three bills that would give more authority to pharmacists, nurses and other health-care…
Amid a legislative tussle with millions of dollars on the line, people who operate pharmacies in Florida contend they are getting short-changed by the…