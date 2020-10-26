-
The federal government is offering nursing homes the chance to opt in to the new program, in which pharmacy staff would deliver and administer a future vaccine on site.
Publix, Target and CVS are joining Walmart and a growing list of retail chains nationwide that are requiring customers to wear face masks.
Castigating the tactic as a “publicity stunt,” Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking a judge to reject an effort by the nation’s two largest pharmacy…
CVS Health debuted its HealthHUB concept in Florida this week with nine Tampa Bay locations that include the urgent care MinuteClinics.
The largest-ever federal action concerning the U.S. opioid crisis has only gotten more complicated amid a slew of recent settlements. So here's a brief(ish) explainer breaking it down.
CVS Health swung back to a profit in the second quarter, thanks to an influx of health insurance revenue, and the company raised its 2019 forecast beyond…
The nation's second-largest drugstore chain says Florida's lawsuit alleging that it helped fuel the state's opioid crisis "is without merit."CVS spokesman…
A $69 billion merger between CVS and Aetna has been approved by the Department of Justice. This will consolidate the number of prescription drug plans…
CVS Health is now planning to treat kidney failure patients, as the national drugstore chain continues to branch deeper into monitoring and providing…
The $69 billion merger of the drug store chain CVS with insurer Aetna is about several things. Depending on whom you ask, it's about transforming the pharmacy store experience, getting a stronger foothold in lucrative sales of specialty prescription drugs — or about preparing for a future threat from Amazon.