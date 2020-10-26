-
The Florida Cabinet commemorated Disability Employment Awareness Month at its Tuesday meeting.
Companies across the U.S. say it's getting harder to find applicants and keep workers once they've been hired. Economists from the Federal Reserve to Wall Street say opioid addiction may be a factor.
There are many challenges helping adults with autism join the work force once they haev have aged-out of the school system. "Aging out is a difficult...
CVS is planning to bring 500 new jobs to Orange County. The Orange County Commission this week approved a $300,000 property tax rebate for Caremark LLC,…
Bristol-Myers Squibb is moving its "North America Capability Center” to Hillsborough County, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The pharmaceutical giant says it…
Gov. Rick Scott is touting a deal with Amazon to move 3,000 jobs to Florida, but some concerns are being raised about the quality of the jobs, the Tampa…
Humana is adding full time marketing services positions to both its Miramar and Tampa locations. It's looking to hire 170 people in Tampa Bay. Humana's
Finding a job is hard enough for recent graduates, but for those on the autism spectrum the search can be even harder. One training program in Texas is helping these young people prepare for jobs in the tech industry.