-
Members of the state pharmacy board agreed Wednesday to remove heart failure from a list of chronic conditions that pharmacists would be authorized to…
-
Winn-Dixie and Harveys are offering a new contactless drug delivery service.
-
A push to expand the role Florida pharmacists play in delivering health care - deemed a growing necessity due to the coronavirus pandemic - is running…
-
A Senate panel Monday approved a bill aimed at allowing pharmacies to use automated systems to dispense medications to customers. The proposal (SB 708),…
-
For years, most pharmacists couldn’t give customers even a clue about an easy way to save money on prescription drugs. But the restraints are coming off.…
-
An online pharmacy that bills itself as Canada's largest is expected to be fined $34 million Friday for importing counterfeit cancer drugs and other…
-
CVS Health is now planning to treat kidney failure patients, as the national drugstore chain continues to branch deeper into monitoring and providing…
-
Members of the Florida Board of Pharmacy were told Monday that it shouldn’t take long to alter regulations for pharmacists to comply with a new law aimed…
-
The Senate Health Policy Committee gave unanimous approval Tuesday to a bill that would create in law so-called “remote dispensing site pharmacies” and…
-
To address “concerns and issues” with pharmacy networks, Medicaid officials have reduced maximum times and distances that patients can be forced to drive…