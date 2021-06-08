© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Polk, Pinellas School Boards Vote To End Mask Mandates

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 8, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT
students in line outside gainesville bar
Lauren Witte
/
Fresh Take Florida

In Pinellas, the change takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the school year. In Polk, where classes ended May 27, it became effective Wednesday morning.

The Pinellas and Polk county school boards voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal policies that required students and employees to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus.

“We still continue to encourage masks for anybody who is not vaccinated, but we are giving the option and flexibility to families and staff to make those decisions,” incoming Polk superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement released on the district’s website.

Students who opt to wear face coverings must comply with general dress code and school uniform requirements, the Polk school board said.

With an update in federal guidelines, the availability of vaccines and a significant drop in statewide COVID cases, several school boards have voted to end mask policies, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Hernando, Pasco and St. Lucie.

Orange and Citrus are among the boards planning to discuss the policy in the coming days. In Sarasota, masks are expected to become optional July 1.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
