-
Thousands of parents have told the Pinellas County school district that they want their children to return to campus after starting the school year online.
-
At a Pinellas County School Board meeting Tuesday, teachers voiced frustration about having to instruct in-person and online students at the same time, as…
-
What happens if a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19? The whole class, and all those in contact with the positive case, will be asked to...
-
The Pinellas County School Board voted Tuesday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.
-
Pinellas County’s school superintendent is recommending that the start of school be delayed until Aug. 24. Michael Grego announced Tuesday that he would...
-
Public schools across Florida opened their doors to residents last year during Hurricane Irma evacuations. Pinellas County Schools were recently...
-
A possible case of tuberculosis at Pinellas Park High School has prompted free testing for students, teachers and staff who may have had close contact…
-
Most kids are heading back to school in Florida next week. But before they can sit down in a classroom, many will have to sit down in the doctor's office…