© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis' Hope For Upcoming School Year: No Mask Mandates

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is "fighting back" to lift shutdown of cruise industry during COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Our direction is relatively simple. Have a normal school year. That's what we want, and that's what will happen."

"These kids do not need to be wearing these masks, OK? I'm sorry, they don't," the governor said during a news conference in Jacksonville.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order ending local coronavirus mandates doesn’t cover school districts, but on Tuesday he expressed his hope that students won’t be wearing masks this fall.

"These kids do not need to be wearing these masks, OK? I'm sorry, they don't," he said during a news conference and bill signing at a Jacksonville Catholic school. "We need to be able to let them be kids and let them act normally. And that's what should be the case in the fall throughout the school year."

The governor’s May 3 order came days after state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees recommended the end of mask wearing for fully vaccinated people, and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has told superintendents that masks in schools should be voluntary this fall.

Many Florida district have already determined or are developing policies on masks for the fall. The governor says his goal isn’t complicated.

"What's our direction to the school districts and the other schools?” he replied when asked about the issue. “Our direction is relatively simple. Have a normal school year. That's what we want, and that's what will happen."

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content