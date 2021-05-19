Miami-Dade Schools Will Make Masks Optional For Outdoor Activities

Effective immediately, Miami-Dade Public Schools is making masks optional only for outdoor, socially distanced activities. All other COVID-19 protocols will stay in place for the last two weeks of this school year.

Looking forward to the fall, the nation’s fourth-largest school district may make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

At Tuesday’s ad hoc medical and public health experts task force meeting, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he is “reasonably comfortable and confident we can announce a voluntary masking approach” for the next school year.

Read more of this article from our news partner, The Miami Herald



Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.