News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Miami-Dade Schools Will Make Masks Optional For Outdoor Activities
Looking forward, the nation’s fourth-largest school district may make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.
Effective immediately, Miami-Dade Public Schools is making masks optional only for outdoor, socially distanced activities. All other COVID-19 protocols will stay in place for the last two weeks of this school year.
Looking forward to the fall, the nation’s fourth-largest school district may make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.
At Tuesday’s ad hoc medical and public health experts task force meeting, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he is “reasonably comfortable and confident we can announce a voluntary masking approach” for the next school year.
Read more of this article from our news partner, The Miami Herald
Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.