Miami-Dade Schools Will Make Masks Optional For Outdoor Activities

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Colleen Wright - Miami Herald
Published May 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, left, gives a thumbs-up, along with UM Health LPN Delores Fye, after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Jenna received her vaccine at a pop-up site run by UHealth’s Pediatric Mobile Unit in an effort to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underprivileged children and parents. The pop-up site was at the Center for Haitian Studies in Little Haiti on Tuesday.
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, left, gives a thumbs-up, along with UM Health LPN Delores Fye, after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Jenna received her vaccine at a pop-up site run by UHealth's Pediatric Mobile Unit in an effort to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underprivileged children and parents. The pop-up site was at the Center for Haitian Studies in Little Haiti on Tuesday.

Looking forward, the nation’s fourth-largest school district may make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

Effective immediately, Miami-Dade Public Schools is making masks optional only for outdoor, socially distanced activities. All other COVID-19 protocols will stay in place for the last two weeks of this school year.

Looking forward to the fall, the nation's fourth-largest school district may make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

At Tuesday’s ad hoc medical and public health experts task force meeting, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he is “reasonably comfortable and confident we can announce a voluntary masking approach” for the next school year.

Read more of this article from our news partner, The Miami Herald


Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus MasksCOVID-19Miami-Dade Schoolsschoolseducation
Colleen Wright - Miami Herald
