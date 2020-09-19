© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what's important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FSU Football Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published September 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0287.JPG

Florida State University’s head football coach, Mike Norvell, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Norvell announced his test results in a press release Saturday. He says the results stem from a test he took Friday, after receiving two negative results from tests he had taken earlier in the week.

“My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare,” Norvell wrote in the statement.

Norvell says his wife and daughter tested negative for the virus, but are quarantining out of caution.

FSU Athletics Director David Coburn said in a statement while the results aren’t ideal, he’s pleased Norvell is feeling well.

“Coach is isolated, and university tracing staff is handling the contact tracing as they normally do. We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been,” Coburn said. “We have communicated with Commissioner John Swofford and Miami Athletics Director Blake James. At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy.”

The Seminoles will face off against the Miami Hurricanes Sept. 26. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will take over in-person coaching duties while Norvell and his family quarantine.

COVID-19Coronavirus
Regan McCarthy
