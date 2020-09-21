FSU COVID-19 Rule-Breakers Now Subject To Suspensions

Florida State University president John Thrasher sent a statement via email to students Friday. In it, he thanks those who have been wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. But he also says students who ignore COVID-19 safety guidelines are putting everyone at risk.

"The choices you make don’t just impact you. They affect your friends, families, professors, FSU staff, and the Tallahassee community at large, as well as our ability to hold in-person classes and future events and provide campus services," Thrasher wrote.

Students will be suspended for at least a semester if they throw parties, attend large gatherings, or test positive for COVID-19 and don't quarantine.

"I expect you to respond as true Seminoles so that, through shared sacrifice and by working together, we can remain unconquered by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep our campus safe," Thrasher wrote.

The email comes after videos and photos of students without masks partying have been posted on social media. It also comes in the wake of blistering criticism by local officials such as Leon County Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley following the school's first football game, where students were seen maskless and ignoring social distancing rules.

"Our entire community is at risk because of the really thoughtless, selfish behavior on the part of those college kids," Lindley says.

FSU says about 45 students have been investigated for breaking the rules. It's increasing police patrols around Greek houses. Thrasher says he plans to issue more rules regarding football game attendance.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.