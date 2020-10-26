-
Notre Dame officials said seven of its 94 players tested positive for coronavirus following the USF game.
-
Florida State University’s head football coach, Mike Norvell, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
A limited number of South Florida football fans can make plans to watch college and professional games in person next month, even as the region remains…
-
According to a report from the NCAA, a little more than seven percent of injuries in college football are concussions. The term concussion started to gain…