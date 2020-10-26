-
College students across Florida are packing bars off campus and private parties while breaking rules about wearing masks and maintaining social distance…
Florida State University President John Thrasher announced Monday on Twitter that he and his wife have been cleared by the state Department of Health…
Former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has been released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.Bowden family friend Kim…
The University, along with public health officials, is conducting contact tracing. Those who have been in contact with the Thrashers are advised to follow CDC guidelines.
Former Florida State University and hall of fame football coach Bobby Bowden says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. The 91-year-old has told other media outlets he believes he contracted the virus during a recent hospital stay over a leg infection.
Florida State University has canceled Spring Break for its students. In a letter FSU says the change is an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, Tallahassee police said they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment…
Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks students who attend Florida’s 12 state universities should be able to socialize without worrying about getting thrown out of…
Florida State University president John Thrasher sent a statement via email to students Friday. In it, he thanks those who have been wearing face…
Florida State University’s head football coach, Mike Norvell, has tested positive for the coronavirus.