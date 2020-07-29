© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools To Begin School Year Online Only With Aug. 31 Start Date

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Colleen Wright - Miami Herald
Published July 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho

In a long-awaited and much anticipated decision, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will start the school year remotely and at a later date of Monday, Aug. 31.

The announcement came during Wednesday’s special School Board meeting. All students, regardless of what their parents declared on a recent survey, will begin the school year using a more formal and uniform platform called My School Online.

“We are ever-cognizant that many families have already begun planning for a return to schooling through their preferred model for Stage II,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “However, in light of the viral surge in our community, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and employees to delay the return to the schoolhouse and commence the 2020-2021 school year from a distance.”

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

