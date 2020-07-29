© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Pinellas Delays Start Of School Year By 2 Weeks

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published July 29, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT
Schools across Pinellas County, including Countryside High School in Clearwater, will open on Aug. 24.
The Pinellas County School Board voted Tuesday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.

Superintendent Michael Grego recommended pushing the beginning of the school year back last week. The move means the end of the school year will go from May 27 to June 9, 2021.

According to a press release, the change is being made “in an abundance of caution for the safety, health and well-being of students and staff."

In addition, the delay will give Pinellas school administrators more time to create a schedule based on the learning choices families face for the fall.

Parents will have the option of sending their children back to classrooms or selecting between two remote learning alternatives.

