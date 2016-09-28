Genetic Research Institute Opens in Fort Myers

A non-profit research center in Fort Myers is joining the rapidly developing field of genetic research. The Clinical & Translational Genome Research Institute opened this month at Florida Gulf Coast University’s newly completed Emergent Technologies Institute.

The CTGRI aims to help develop targeted medical treatments based on an individual patient’s genetic makeup. Through partnerships with Lee Memorial Health System and the Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida, the institute’s initial research efforts include improving drug dosing for post-operative cardiac patients. Researchers are also working to improve pain management in pediatric patients and exploring gene-drug interactions in young people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Future projects could include national studies related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of age-related dementia. We’ll take a closer look at the institute’s initial projects and how genomic research is changing the future of medicine.

Guests:

Dr. Dan Handley, Scientific Director at Clinical & Translational Genome Research Institute

Dr. Larry Antonucci, Chief Operating Officer of Lee Memorial Health System

Dr. Scott Needle, Chief Medical Officer and pediatrician at Healthcare Network of SWFL

