Bill Seeks Medicaid Money for Mental Health

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 16, 2015 at 9:19 AM EDT
Medicaid_symbol.jpg
iStock

The Florida Senate is working on bills that would increase the amount of federal Medicaid money used to fund mental health and substance abuse problems, Florida Politics reports. The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services will discuss the bill drafts Monday at its meeting.

The first bill, among other things, requires the Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration to submit a plan to the Legislature no later than Nov. 1 to increase federal Medicaid dollars for mental health and substance abuse.

The second bill will add substance abuse as an issue DCF hopes to reduce and update the state’s laws on voluntary and involuntary admissions to treatment receiving facilities and detoxification centers, according to Florida Politics.

Health News FloridaFlorida Legislature 2015MedicaidDepartment of Children and FamiliesAgency for Health Care Administrationmental health
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
