Florida Legislature 2015

-
A Florida judge is blocking a new state law that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion.Tallahassee Chief Circuit Judge Charles…
-
Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday ended the state's biggest budget crisis in more than two decades by signing a more than $78 billion budget into law,...
-
Calling it a “slap in the face to Florida voters,” environmental groups filed a lawsuit Monday that contends state legislators “defied” a constitutional…
-
A bruising budget battle that divided Republicans in the Florida Legislature is over for now, but the truce is likely only to last a few…
-
After a sprawling and messy budget fight that spawned lawsuits and finger-pointing, the fractured Republican-controlled Florida Legislature approved a…
-
Following a drawn out, contentious battle that saw the state flirt with a partial government shutdown, the Florida Legislature is poised today to approve…
-
Pointing to a budget agreement reached by lawmakers, Gov. Rick Scott's attorneys late Tuesday withdrew a request for a preliminary injunction in a legal…
-
Bills that involve state workers' health insurance, nurse-practitioners and hospital regulations died during this week's Legislative special session…
-
House and Senate budget negotiators struck a deal on a state spending plan Monday night moments before the stroke of midnight, pouring $301 million into…
-
A bill aimed at toughening Florida’s human trafficking laws will become law in a few months, following Governor Rick Scott’s signing. It increases the...