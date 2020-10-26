-
Shevaun Harris has been appointed acting secretary of the state Agency for Health Care Administration, moving into the post after former Secretary Mary…
A program pushed by former Gov. Rick Scott to help people compare prices and shop for medical procedures has cost taxpayers millions of dollars but has…
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Friday announced it is backing off a requirement that facilities for people with developmental and intellectual…
IBM has withdrawn its challenge to a decision by the state Agency for Health Care Administration to award a major Medicaid contract to Deloitte…
The Florida Department of Education is making $2 million available to rural counties across the state to increase access to telehealth to provide mental…
A push by state lawmakers to encourage Floridians with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work has been stalled in Gov. Ron DeSantis’…
Nearly 60,000 poor, disabled and elderly residents are on a waiting list for placement in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care program. But the…
State versus federal? Which data set nursing homes should rely on as a benchmark for coronavirus testing has been a pressing question for Florida…
A battle about whether Deloitte Consulting LLP should receive a major state Medicaid contract is ready to start playing out before an administrative law…
Florida, which embarked on an aggressive strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, is stepping back from…