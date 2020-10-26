-
Other states have taken similar action to help those who are transitioning out of state custody during the health crisis.
Low-income Floridians seeking benefits such as food stamps, temporary assistance or Medicaid coverage will no longer be able to apply for them in person…
Florida legislators are speeding to repeal a law that requires the state to contract with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, an organization…
The state is quietly closing offices that provide help to people applying for food stamps and Medicaid in several Florida counties.
Several civil legal aid organizations in Florida have filed a federal class action lawsuit against the agencies that operate the state's Medicaid system.
It's not even 6 a.m. when Amy and Christie begin a 45 minute drive south. The two friends are headed to a clinic in Hernando County where they’ll get a...
Doctors told Toni and Jim Hoy their young son needed intensive, specialized care away from home — institutional services that cost at least $100,000 a year. Insurance wouldn't cover the cost.
Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday named Rebecca Kapusta to serve as interim secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Kapusta has been at the…
Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll is leaving the agency effective Sept. 6.
A number of child welfare bills are continuing to move in the Florida Legislature.