Teens Testify About ‘Cage,’ Pepper Spray

The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 26, 2013 at 11:32 AM EST
polk_county_sheriff's_office.jpg
Polk County Sheriff's Office

Teenagers who were being held at the adult Polk County Jail took the stand in a federal class-action lawsuit that asserts they were given inhumane treatment, including prolonged isolation and being pepper-sprayed while held in cages. 
As the Lakeland Ledger reports (paywall alert), the suit was filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center against the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Corizon, the company that provides the jail’s medical services.
 
The lawsuit also alleges the jail didn’t provide adequate mental health services for the juveniles held in the adult jail. 
 
An attorney for Corizon, the health services contractor, presented documentation that showed several instances of the staff responding to requests for follow-up treatment for a teen who was held in isolation, the Ledger reports. 
 

