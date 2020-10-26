-
What has changed at a North Central Florida prison since life threatening conditions were found?Health care at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in…
-
An oversight board has declared a health care emergency at a Florida women’s prison, according to records obtained by WMFE.The Correctional Medical…
-
Lawyers for Florida inmates have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and prison health-care provider Corizon, alleging that…
-
The company that provides health care in state prisons across Florida has replaced two of its top-level managers following a $67,500 fine by the…
-
Teenagers who were being held at the adult Polk County Jail took the stand in a federal class-action lawsuit that asserts they were given inhumane…
-
Florida’s “Prepaid Dental Health Plan,” which contracts with the state to treat children on Medicaid, was supposed to die with the turnover of Medicaid…
-
A state vendor contracted to provide health care to many of Florida’s prisoners abruptly dismissed two stop executives Wednesday. The removal of Corizon…
-
The state Department of Corrections failed to require full disclosure of the medical malpractice records of two private prison-health contractors before…
-
After a two-year legal fight, a private company will soon run Florida’s prison health care system, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tennessee-based Corizon…