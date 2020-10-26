-
Starting to vape is easy, but quitting a nicotine habit can be tough, teens are finding. Some vaping cessation programs have begun to reach out to teens where they live — on their phones.
-
After years of being beaten up, this teen decided to take justice into his own hands. A school district in Oregon showed him a better way to solve his problems.
-
Teaching teens what their peers are really up to is a new evidence-based way to promote less risky behavior around sex and alcohol.
-
When researchers convinced a group of young people to stop smoking pot, their cognition quickly improved. This adds to research warning against teen pot use, despite marijuana's growing acceptance.
-
The Food and Drug Administration said teen vaping has reached epidemic proportions, prompting more than 1,300 warning letters to stores selling e-cigarettes to kids and an ultimatum to four companies.
-
Thursday, more than 1,000 teens attended the 12th annual Teen Political Forum at the Coral Springs Center For The Arts. The program is a night for teens...
-
When a teenager harms himself or herself intentionally , it can leave a parent bewildered- sending them on a determined trajectory to find out why....
-
Abuse. Drugs. Mental health issues. It’s tough enough for anyone to talk about those problems. It can be even harder for teens facing them for the first...
-
Researchers put cameras and sensors in young drivers' cars and found that good habits quickly evaporated. They started texting, eating and talking with friends while driving.
-
Teenagers who were being held at the adult Polk County Jail took the stand in a federal class-action lawsuit that asserts they were given inhumane…