-
Florida law allows the state Surgeon General to enforce the isolation or quarantine of individuals believed to pose a threat to public health.
-
Carl Goldman tested positive for the new coronavirus after leaving the ship and arriving in the U.S. He is recovering in an isolation unit of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
-
Boys get the message quickly: a man is supposed to be strong and independent. That message, researchers say, has widespread consequences for men's social lives and physical health.
-
Florida's top health official could soon have expanded powers to isolate people suspected of being infected with severe diseases.The Florida Legislature…
-
Teenagers who were being held at the adult Polk County Jail took the stand in a federal class-action lawsuit that asserts they were given inhumane…
-
People over 65 who lived alone and had few social connections were much more likely to report being victims of con artists who target the elderly in a…