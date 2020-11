At a stop in Tampa to discuss women’s issues, U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized how Florida's leaders have handled the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Bay Times reports. At the appearance with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, Pelosi noted Obamacare is moving forward and criticized Gov. Rick Scott for his attempts to block Floridians from accessing information about health insurance from “navigators.”