navigators

A Tampa lawmaker has proposed a federal bill that would restore millions of dollars in funding taken from a group that helps sign people up for health...
Florida Covering Kids & Families, an organization at the University of South Florida, has been awarded $1.25 million from the federal government to fund…
Programs that help people sign up for Affordable Care Act plans in Florida will have their funding cut by 81 percent this year.The cuts could have an…
The Trump administration this week cut the budget for programs that help people sign up for Obamacare plans by more than 70 percent.The navigator…
Floridians have until December 31st to sign up for a health insurance plan through Obamacare, thanks to Hurricane Irma.But to take advantage of the…
Obamacare enrollment is off to a strong start in Florida and around the nation, according to national data and those who help people sign up for health…
Odalys Arevalo works out of a shopping mall but she doesn't sell clothes or electronics or jewelry. She sells health insurance. And when it comes to the...
Some Central Florida hospitals are ramping up plans to get patients signed up for insurance - when they come to the emergency room.Both Florida Hospital…
Monday’s an important deadline for Floridians shopping for insurance on HealthCare.gov.Nearly a million residents signed up on this federally run…
With the March 31 deadline to buy health care looming, Florida ranks first in overall sign-ups for states with the federal government-run marketplace, at…