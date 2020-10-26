-
Florida insurance regulators Tuesday dug into the details of a proposal that calls for reducing workers’ compensation insurance rates next year by an…
Matthew Fentress was just 25 when he passed out while stuffing cannolis as a cook for a senior living community six years ago. Doctors diagnosed him with…
When COVID-19 smacked the United States in March and April, health plans feared medical costs could skyrocket, jacking up premiums drastically in 2021,…
The full House and a Senate committee next week will consider priority legislation of incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls: a proposed ban on insurers…
More than 1.9 million Floridians signed up for health coverage through the federal marketplace during the enrollment period that ended Dec. 17.
Pointing to tough legal standards approved by the Legislature, an appeals court Wednesday rejected workers’ compensation insurance claims involving…
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to put on hold for another year an overhaul of the health insurance program that provides benefits to more than 366,000 state…
The Florida Healthy Kids Corp. Board of Directors has approved contracts for three insurance companies to provide coverage in the Florida Healthy Kids…
While Gov. Ron DeSantis and House leaders are enthusiastic about "shared savings" health-care programs, state economists are not so sure the programs will…
In a dispute about treatment of a shoulder injury, a state appeals court Tuesday rejected a constitutional challenge to part of Florida’s workers’…