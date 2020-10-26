-
The HEROES Act includes aid for state and local governments and hazard pay for front-line workers. The Democratic-controlled House could vote as soon as Friday on the measure.
Congressional Democrats want to protect health coverage and protections of the Affordable Care Act. With the Senate in Republican hands, House Democrats will hold hearings and may turn to the courts.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi predicted Wednesday that Republicans will "rue the day" if the Supreme Court buys their arguments and invalidates tax…
An extraordinary bipartisan accord between House Speaker John Boehner and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is letting both parties exhale as they move toward…
At a stop in Tampa to discuss women’s issues, U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized how Florida's leaders have handled…
US Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida, one of the Tea Party Republicans trying to strangle the health law, compared those in his coalition to “Rosa Parks, Lech…