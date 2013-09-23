Law Doesn’t Care About Your Sex Life

PolitiFact checks out two different claims on the Affordable Care Act:

The fact-checkers ruled that a claim in a New York Post op-ed that said doctors would ask you about your sex life under Obamacare is deliberately false, earning a “Pants on Fire.” PolitiFact researchers says doctors have been asking patients about their sex lives for years to combat disease transmission, and there’s no new requirement or incentive under the Affordable Care Act to do so.

PolitiFact also took a close look at a claim on how companies will be affected by the employer mandate. The fact-checkers ruled a claim from a Democratic lawmaker who said 5 percent of businesses would be affected by the mandate. PolitiFact calls this claim "Mostly True" because he uses figures from the U.S. Census, but takes issue with his view of the mandate only through the eyes of companies, and not the individual employees. That way of calculating, PolitiFact says, minimizes the impact.