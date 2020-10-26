-
Gov. Rick Scott says Florida is “off the table for oil drilling.”That’s even as the Trump administration clears the way for exploration off the state’s…
An appeals court Friday sided with the Florida Department of Health in a battle about turning over thousands of death records to a Broward County nursing…
State Surgeon General Celeste Philip issued an emergency order Monday that allows certain out-of-state health care professionals to provide services in…
Across Florida blooms of toxic algae are threatening beaches and waterways.Now the algae stands to influence the state’s top political races.In Cocoa…
Throughout the summer, politicians heard from Floridians angered by the latest bouts of toxic blue-green algae in the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers,…
Florida's governor has ordered state troopers to increase patrols at religious institutions statewide in the wake of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is launching a new statewide television ad meant to blunt criticism over the Republican governor's health care record.In the ad…
Less than three hours before a 5 p.m. deadline, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration Friday filed a notice to appeal a Tallahassee judge’s order that struck...
Senator Bill Nelson called renewed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act quote “irresponsible.” Nelson was speaking at an addiction treatment center…
With a 5 p.m. Friday deadline looming, Gov. Rick Scott has sought support from legislative leaders before appealing a Tallahassee judge’s order that…