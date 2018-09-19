FGCU Receiving NSF Grant to Fund Ciguatera Research

Florida Gulf Coast University learned late last week that it’s going to receive part of a $30 million dollar grant to fund research into the impacts gulf waters have on human health by way of the fish we eat. It’s part of a National Science Foundation grant, and FGCU will be the lead on the “Greater Caribbean Center for Ciguatera Research.” We're joined by the principal investigator for this center, Dr. Mike Parsons, who is a professor of Marine Science and is the Director of the Coastal Watershed Institute and Vester Field Station.



