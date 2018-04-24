© 2020 Health News Florida
FGCU Study Looks at Latino Health in Immokalee

WGCU | By Rachel Iacovone
Julie Glenn
Published April 24, 2018
Main Street in Immokalee, Florida
Main Street in Immokalee, Florida

A study was recently published by an associate professor of social work at Florida Gulf Coast University, and it looks at how the people living in Immokalee feel about their health.

 

The stated purpose of the study was to "assess the physical, oral and mental health status and health care needs of Latinos/as in the town of Immokalee in Collier County, Florida. The study explored how different aspects of their lives impacted their health and mental health.”

 

A lack of local specialized medical care, lack of healthcare coverage and financial stress are very real worries for the majority of Latinos in the town.  

 

Dr. Lirio Negroni is the associate professor in FGCU's Department of Social Work who headed up this study. She joins Gulf Coast Live with her research assistant, Karina Carcamo, to discuss their findings.

Health News Floridaimmigrationillegal immigrantsimmigrant careImmokaleeFlorida Gulf coast University
Rachel Iacovone
RachelIacovoneis a reporter and associate producer of Gulf Coast LiveforWGCU News. Rachel came toWGCU as an intern in 2016, during the presidential race. She went on to cover Florida Gulf Coast University students at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Capitol Hill and Southwest Floridians in attendance at the following day's Women's March on Washington.
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
