FGCU Study Looks at Latino Health in Immokalee

A study was recently published by an associate professor of social work at Florida Gulf Coast University, and it looks at how the people living in Immokalee feel about their health.

The stated purpose of the study was to "assess the physical, oral and mental health status and health care needs of Latinos/as in the town of Immokalee in Collier County, Florida. The study explored how different aspects of their lives impacted their health and mental health.”

A lack of local specialized medical care, lack of healthcare coverage and financial stress are very real worries for the majority of Latinos in the town.

Dr. Lirio Negroni is the associate professor in FGCU's Department of Social Work who headed up this study. She joins Gulf Coast Live with her research assistant, Karina Carcamo, to discuss their findings.

